Foley won 71 caps for his country before falling out of favour towards the end of Michael Cheika’s reign as coach and departing for Japan’s Kubota Spears after the 2019 World Cup.

Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley has next year's World Cup on his radar after his sensational recall to the Wallabies squad for the Rugby Championship after three years in international exile.

Ahead of a possible comeback in Saturday’s clash with South Africa in Adelaide, Foley, 32, says: “I’m pretty excited and grateful to have that second opportunity.

“[Next year’s World Cup] is definitely on the radar, but I'm just here on day one trying to connect with the guys and find out how we want to play.

“There’s a lot of footy and a lot of time between now and then so, it’s the cliche, but I’m just taking it day-to-day.”