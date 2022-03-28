Benni McCarthy and AmaZulu may have “parted ways on an amicable basis”, but there was a bit of deja vu to how the end of his tenure came in KZN.

After 16 months of the lowest lows to highest highs, the 44-year-old Bafana Bafana legend looked to have come to the end of his rollercoaster ride of a stay.

And Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu confirmed as much on Friday afternoon, saying in a video: “It is true that with effect from today, Benni McCarthy and AmaZulu Football Club parted ways.

NO CHOICE: Amazulu’s Sandile Zungu

“We parted ways on an amicable basis.

“It is known the role Benni played in taking AmaZulu from above relegation zone to finishing top two last season - and effectively competing in the Caf Champions League, including the group stages.”

While falling out of the Champions League and just one place outside of the PSL top eight would be understandable, it’s McCarthy’s lack of professionalism and bek that ultimately cost him - the same thing that cost him Cape Town City.

From his creepy comment to SuperSport presenter Lindiwe Dube where he said “beauty” during a post-match interview in February 2021 to last week’s remark “that too much honesty could get you fired”, the writing was on the wall.

COMPLIMENT: Lindiwe Nxumalo

He told Dube: “Your beauty seems to be giving us the right boost on matchdays, keep coming to our games.”

He also had a bots with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo, telling him: “You’re broke and I’ve lost all the respect I had for you.”

And he also called out his chairman in the media to sign players - just like he did at Cape Town City when he demanded John Comitis sign Robyn Johannes - this time targeting Siyanda Xulu, who last week became a free agent.

INTERIM COACH: Brandon Truter

He said: “He is not a bad addition to the team, so president, Mr Zungu, if you are watching, please [sign] Siyanda Xulu.”

McCarthy isn’t a bad coach, in fact, he is a very good coach, with the highest qualification in the game.

He wants to be the best and see results. Maybe his bosses don’t know how to manage him.

Meanwhile, former Swallows boss Brandon Truter will take the reins in the interim at AmaZulu, who are currently ninth in the PSL with seven games left to play this season.

🎥 President Sandile Zungu sheds light on the technical team changes at the club following the amicable parting of ways between Usuthu and Benni McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/aix5RTWCq5 — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) March 25, 2022

