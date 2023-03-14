Manchester United’s in-form forward Marcus Rashford has once again praised the influence of South African football icon Benni McCarthy at the club. The 45-year-old sealed a remarkable move to the English footballing giants as part of Erik ten Hag’s technical team and has made an impact as the club seems to be heading in the right direction.

McCarthy’s role at the Red Devils is that of attacking coach as he works closely with the club’s forward, but is also consulted in the assembling of United’s overall attacking structure. One player who has seen a huge turnaround in his form with the arrival of the former Bafana Bafana forward is Marcus Rashford and the England forward has had nothing but praise for McCarthy. The 25-year-old United academy graduate has registered 35 goal involvements (25 goals and 9 assists) in all competitions and continues to flourish as the season progresses.

“I feel like since Benni has come in we've worked more as a team going forward, which has led to us creating more chances of scoring goals. He keeps pushing us, he keeps trying to get us to improve,” Rashford told SuperSport TV. 🗣️ "Benni will tell you himself his aspirations are much bigger than what we've done so far!"@JuliaStuart_SA got the exclusive lowdown from Marcus Rashford on the impact that Benni McCarthy has made at the club and how he's helped the striker on a personal level 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/H48JM39Za7 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 13, 2023 "Benni has been great with me and all the forward lads. You have to remember that Benni is part of a full coaching system. "Everyone plays their little role and for the forward lads, Benni is that extra bit on top that we need. His relationship with me is good. We speak a lot. We are always analysing the games."