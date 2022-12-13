Benni McCarthy has been backed to turn Marcus Rashford into Manchester United’s Kylian Mbappe.
Rashford burst onto the scene as a teenager back in 2016, but only scored five goals all season last term.
This season, though, the confidence is coming back - hitting the net eight times up until the World Cup, where he scored another three for defeated quarterfinalists England.
United boss Erik ten Hag reckons his 25-year-old ace can be as effective Mbappe if he continues working with Bafana Bafana legend McCarthy on his positioning and finishing.
He says of his 101-goal star: “There is Mbappe in this moment, a type like him. But when he [Rashford]’s getting in that position, he’s great and you see he’s really improved also out of possession.
“We bring him exercises that hopefully bring players joy.
“For instance, the headed goal against West Ham United, I don't think he makes goals like that so often. But he’s investing in it… he worked with our specific coaches on it, on finishing with headers and then you see he got the benefit from it.”
With Paris St Germain looking at Rashford as a possible replacement for Mbappe, Ten Hag is hoping the 101-goal United decides to extend his contract before it expires at the end of the season.
The Dutchman says of his returning World Cup star: “He has to make a decision.
“The only thing we can do is show him this is the best club to be in, which has to do with the way we are working and if we are offering the right environment to progress.”