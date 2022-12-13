Rashford burst onto the scene as a teenager back in 2016, but only scored five goals all season last term.

Mbappe-Like: Marcus Rashford

This season, though, the confidence is coming back - hitting the net eight times up until the World Cup, where he scored another three for defeated quarterfinalists England.

United boss Erik ten Hag reckons his 25-year-old ace can be as effective Mbappe if he continues working with Bafana Bafana legend McCarthy on his positioning and finishing.

He says of his 101-goal star: “There is Mbappe in this moment, a type like him. But when he [Rashford]’s getting in that position, he’s great and you see he’s really improved also out of possession.