Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his manne are starting to believe after Tuesday night’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth stretched their winning streak to four games. Goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford capped a complete performance at Old Trafford, with Rashford scoring for the fourth game in a row and the team keeping their fourth clean sheet in the same period since the World Cup restart.

More importantly, the win at Old Trafford moved the Red Devils a point behind second-placed Manchester City ahead of the latter’s big game against Chelsea tonight. 🏁 Started and finished the move.



A first Old Trafford goal in 1,607 days for @LukeShaw23 👏#MUFC || #MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2023 And should City fail to beat the Blues, United have the chance to leapfrog their noisy neighbours on when they meet on Saturday, January 14, before facing off with leaders Arsenal the following week. In form Casemiro While doesn’t Ten Hag want to talk up their title chances, he does admit his manne are feeling more confident.

The Dutchman says: “We have to go from game to game and get the progress. “The belief is growing. That is a good signal, and it is good to have that feeling. Caution: Erik ten Hag “We have to understand that we have to give every game 100 percent energy, 100 percent focus and 100 percent play as a team, and if you keep that philosophy, it is possible.