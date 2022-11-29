With the team now in third place on the log and in danger of an early World Cup exit, they have to beat Croatia in first place on Thursday to advance to the last 16.

▶️ Belgian police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse rioting soccer fans Sunday after Morocco's victory over Belgium in the World Cup match in Qatar triggered riots in Brussels. (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/3HtS0CdHE4

Belgium fans rioted, setting fires and flipping cars after their team’s shock 2-0 Group F defeat to Morocco on Sunday.

And with mense saying the team is too old with an average age close to 28, captain Eden Hazard says now is the time for them to show how jitz they are.

He says: “Now it will be difficult to qualify. But we are a team with great players and we will give everything against Croatia.”

Coach Roberto Martinez adds: “We haven't been the best Belgium at this World Cup yet...