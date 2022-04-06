Bangladesh is naar after losing to the Proteas by 220 runs in the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday.

Not only is coach Russell Domingo’s side unhappy with the umpiring decisions in the match, and the fact that South African umpires officiated the five-dayer, but they have now complained about the South African’s sledging as well.

Their cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus tells Cricinfo: “They [the Proteas] surrounded [Mahmudul Hasan] Joy when he went out to bat. “They were saying something. He couldn’t say anything back since he is a junior player. It was deplorable.

'BIASED': SA umpire Marais Erasmus

“Instead of controlling the situation, the umpires warned our players whenever we made complaints against the sledging.

“Sledging definitely took place from both sides, but when they started it and took it overboard, we complained to the umpires. It wasn't acceptable. “We properly condemn it. We have to accept the umpires’ decisions, but the ICC must reinstate neutral umpires.”

For their part, the Proteas will be happy with the showing - especially with their spin bowlers bagging 14 wickets in the match.

ADAPTING: Proteas' Dean Elgar

Captain Dean Elgar says the victory proves that they can adapt to any circumstances - with the team’s biggest threat being on pitches that aid fast bowling.

But with Durban’s patch made for spinners, Elgar says: “We still want to play that Highveld style of cricket - with three seamers, an allrounder and a spinner - where fast bowling is our prime source of attack, but in saying that we have to adapt as international cricketers.

“It’s not the style of cricket that we are used to or want to play, but it shows a lot of character to be able to adapt and be put in situations that we are not familiar with. It shows a lot of strength within our group and that we have the resources to adapt.”

