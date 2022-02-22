Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is backing struggling striker Romelu Lukaku to come good soon.

Ahead of tonight’s 10pm Champions League last-16 first-leg trip to Lille, the club’s record £97m signing has been sukkelling for goals.

In Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, the Belgian ace touched the ball only seven times in his 90 minutes on the pitch - including the kickoff.

Although he is the Blues’ leading goalscorer with 10 goals, the former Inter Milan and Manchester United man has controversially said that Tuchel is not playing a system that creates more chances for him.

CALM: Blues boss Thomas Tuchel

But the boss told him to be more patient ahead of the Lille clash.

Tuchel explains: “Yeah. I still believe that he will [score] because he always did, we need more patience than maybe we all have and wanted with this signing.

“We demand a lot from our strikers also in terms of intensity. There are several reasons why things are like this [he is not scoring] and we are on it.”

Tuchel added that his team must look to play with more freedom when they host the French Ligue 1 side and squash any idea of being “favourite” after being crowned Club World champions earlier this month.

He warns: “We should not think too much of how others could see us as the favourites against Lille.

“We have to accept at the moment it’s a phase where things feel a bit tight and more difficult than other times. This is the situation for the match on Tuesday.

Once we accept that, it’s the first step to feel a certain freedom and become better.”

dail[email protected]