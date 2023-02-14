Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano says there will be no love lost when he faces off with PSG ace Lionel Messi in Tuesday’s Valentine Day Champions League last 16 first leg. The France star was on the losing side of an epic World Cup final in Qatar, with Messi lifting the trophy for Argentina after the match ended 4-3 after extra time.

With the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner expected to be back from a minor hamstring strain to boost PSG, Upamecano says: “Messi is an absolutely exceptional player – whether he’s playing for Argentina or Paris. 📄![CDATA[]]>🆗 The Parisian squad for #PSGFCB in the @ChampionsLeague #UCL — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 13, 2023 “And we shouldn’t just be ready for him: PSG are a world-class team with quick attacking players.” One of those attacking stars is Brazilian superstar Neymar, with Upamecano’s Les Bleus teammate Kylian Mbappe ruled out of the first leg due to a thigh injury suffered 10 days ago.

Training on the eve of #PSGFCB in #UCL! 🔴![CDATA[]]>🔵⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tz8uYVsBc3 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 13, 2023 With injuries to key men and his side coming off back to back league defeats, PSG boss Christophe Galtier says he is “worried” ahead facing the German champions. He says: “There was a lack of intensity. It is the current state of the team. I can’t hide behind that. “It is bizarre to say that as a PSG manager, but it is the current reality.