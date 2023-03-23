Despite only getting to play two of the three matches with the first raining out, the Proteas tested their squad depth by giving debuts to the likes of Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes they have widened their pool of players in their recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Drawing the series 1-1 heading into the start of the three-match T20I series this weekend, Bavuma says of their 50-over efforts: “We’ve taken a couple more steps to what perfection looks like for us. There’s still a learning process we have to go through. But what we’ve shown in the last two games - including three games against England [earlier this year] goes a long way in refining and building our confidence around our brand.

“Watching from the side [after missing the final ODI in Potchefstroom with a hamstring strain] it was a bit of a watershed moment for us as a team… “When a guy [Heinrich Klaasen who scored 119* off 61 balls in the final ODI] goes and plays like that, it builds confidence and belief.”

He adds: “This West Indies series was used as an opportunity to give some guys opportunities... “We achieved what we wanted to and have seen how the guys can fit in, I believe our pool has been widened…”