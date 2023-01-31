Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says a lekker lanhg gesprek with coach Shukri Conrad helped him cut through all the nonsense in his head. And the result was visible to see for all South African cricket teams on Sunday, as the opener scored an aggressive 109 off just 102 balls to help steer the Proteas to a five-wicket win over England in the second ODI in Bloemfontein.

Having won the first match also, with the final match being played in Kimberley Wednesday, South Africa have already wrapped up the series and have climbed to ninth from 11th on the Super League table as they look to hunt down the West Indies in the eighth and final automatic World Cup qualification spot.



But while the series win over the world champions and the automatic World Cup qualification dream are two big pluses, it's the return to form of Bavuma that will delight cricket fans. After months of sukkeling to get runs and then not being picked to play in the SA20, Bavuma found himself in a dark place.

Then interim ODI coach and current Test mentor Conrad entered the fray. Mentor: Shukri Conrad Bavuma explains: “We spoke before the game… it’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the last couple of months. “For me it was just being vulnerable to the coach, telling him where I see myself and how I feel about everything. It helps that I’ve worked with Shukri before, and I guess he helped me cut through all the nonsense that was happening in my head.

“And really mentally making sure that I was there for the game.” Bavuma came out guns blazing and sounds like a man who is now throwing caution to the wind. He explains: “That conversation helped clear up everything that was happening in my head. Being out of action also helped me from a mental point of view. People always talk about self reflection and all of those things and I guess I went through that. I came in a bit more open towards the team and how we’d like to go about it.