It’s the eye-catching attack of English champion Manchester City against Spain’s steely defensive champions Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg tonight.

The 9pm first leg at Etihad Stadium will be a clash of styles with the winner taking one step closer to the final in Paris’ Stade de France on May 28.

Atleti make a quick return to Manchester after knocking out United in the last 16 on the back of six wins in a row, conceding just three goals.

MASTERMIND: Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone

Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and City’s superstars have won just four times in their last six and have drawn a blank twice, but still managed 12 goals.

And Atleti’s former Cityzen defender Stefan Savic reckons they can keep shut out the Premier League leaders again tonight.

He says: “They have enormous attacking potential, but so did United.

“We’ve found some form and now comes the most important part of the season.”

BELIEF: Atletico Stefan Savic

Despite Diego Simeone’s manne having the reputation of being suinig, they have the firepower to gun down any side in Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Renan Lodi.

And City boss Pep Guardiola knows that their hopes of returning to the final after last season’s defeat to Chelsea will face a helse test when he faces Simeone again - with the Spaniard pipping the Argentinian two wins to one in three previous meetings.

Guardiola says of his rival in the dugout: “Simeone is a master for the knockout stages.

“There are many games during the game, and he handles different types of games perfectly. “Atletico are a team that are what they are. They are able to avoid who you are and the way you play - their biggest quality - to make it difficult to impose your game.”

