Pep Guardiola believes it’s him and Manchester City against the hele Premier League. The champions took a huge step to a fourth title in five seasons with a convincing 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday night to go three points and a plus-four goal difference clear of rivals Liverpool, with both contenders having three games left.

The Reds, who still dream of doing the quadruple, go to Aston Villa at 9pm tonight looking to bounce back from a damaging 1-1 draw with Spurs at the weekend. City, meanwhile, travel to Wolves tomorrow with Guardiola paaping over his defensive options after injuries ruled Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker out for the rest of the run-in. SETBACK: Reds drew with Spurs And with the risk of ending the season empty-handed, the Spaniard tried to lift his squad to retain the Prem title.

Guardiola tells beIN Sports: “Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone. “Of course because Liverpool has an incredible history in European competition. Not in the Premier League, because they have won one in 30 years, but it is not a problem at all. “Liverpool are alongside [Manchester] United as the most important team in terms of titles, legacy, history, dramas for many, many things.