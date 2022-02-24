Sarel Erwee vows that the Proteas will come out swinging to level the Test series against New Zealand at midnight tonight.

With their backs against the wall after going down 1-0 in the two-match contest after last week’s innings-and-276-run humiliation in Erwee’s debut match, the opening batsman says they must land the first blow at the Hagley Oval.

He says: “We know that our backs are against the wall.

“The only way you can get out of the situation is by taking a step forward and fight. You gotta throw that first punch

“And us as South Africans, that’s what we thrive on. We have to do that.

STRUGGLE: Skipper Dean Elgar

“It’s not ideal that we started slowly [in the first match], but you’ll see a different energy in this Test.”

With just 10 runs in his first five-day knock, followed by a duck, the 32-year-old did not have the debut he was dreaming about.

But the lefthander insists that he and his teammates will be out to turn things around, having learned from their mistakes on the deceptive Christchurch pitch.

The Dolphins star adds: “It was obviously not the debut I wanted. It was the toughest conditions I have faced.

“And to be tested like that as a team it was hard not to get the result you wanted on your debut.”

Erwee will have to staan sterk alongside skipper and opening partner Dean Elgar if they loss the toss again and are sent into the bat on the tricky green tops.

