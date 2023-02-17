Manchester - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he could not understand why Barcelona's Jules Kounde was not sent off for his challenge on Marcus Rashford in their 2-2 Europa League draw on Thursday. Marcos Alonso put the hosts ahead shortly after the break before Rashford and an own goal by Kounde gave United the lead in the knockout round first leg at Camp Nou. Raphinha then levelled for Barcelona when his cross eluded David de Gea.

Ten Hag was furious in the second half when Rashford went down under a challenge from last-man Kounde but referee Maurizio Mariani waved away claims for a foul and VAR backed the decision. Barcelona equalised soon after. "I have to make the point that it's a big influence, not only on this game but on this round," Ten Hag told reporters. "You can discuss if it's in the box or outside, but definitely it's a red card. "I asked the referee 'why' and he said 'it was outside the box and it was no foul'. The linesman and referee were in very good positions to see and we have VAR.

"It was a really bad decision and I can't understand." 🔵 50' Marcos Alonso breaks the deadlock for Barcelona

🔴 52' Marcus Rashford equalizes for United

🔴 59' Jules Kounde scores an own goal to give United the lead



It's all happening at the Camp Nou 💥



📺 Stream #UEL live: https://t.co/Tg69y0DH5d pic.twitter.com/eJtNXvarWT — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 16, 2023 Rashford said he was confused by the referee's decision. "I don't understand why the referee thinks that I'm going down in that position," he said. "I've touched it past him and I'm one-on-one with the keeper. There's no gain for me to go down at all."