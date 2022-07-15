Banyana Banyana booked their place in the semi-finals of Wafcon and a ticket to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand following a 1-0 win over Tunisia. The result means that Desiree Ellis’ side will now face off against Southern African rivals Zambia in the second semi-final of the competition in Casablanca next Monday.

Jermaine Seoposenwe took advantage of a defensive mistake by Tunisia to give Banyana Banyana the lead in the 14th minute. A through ball found itself to the Banyana Banyana number 12 who calmly slotted into the back of the net with a low strike. Banyana were all over Tunisia in the opening stages of the game and the goal hardly came as a surprise. Locker Room vibes!🥹💚💛🇿🇦



The job is not done yet but we celebrate tonight!



Thank you for staying up and supporting Banyana Banyana!#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 #LiveTheImpossible #BehindTheScenesWithBanyana pic.twitter.com/BXcGPB98cr — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 14, 2022 Seoposenwe actually had the first good chance of the game for Banyana in the ninth minute but after finding herself in a good position, ended up getting her footing wrong.

Tunisia had their only good opportunity of the first half in the 24th minute. Leila Maknoun found herself in a good position but her shot forced a save from Banyana’s in-form goalkeeper Andile Dlamini. Overall, Tunisia could not impose themselves in attack with Noko Matlou and Sibulele Holweni making easy work of their attacking attempts for the most part. 🇿🇦 Banyana Banyana are on their way to a second successive World Cup 🏆 courtesy of a 1-0 over Tunisia with Jermaine Seoposenwe grabbing the all-important goal 💪 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 14, 2022 Noxolo Cesane wasted a good opportunity to add a second for Banyana near the end of the first half as she found herself on the receiving end of a good pass from Thalea Smidt but failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Banyana’s second half performance was less polished as they allowed Tunisia back into the game. Thembi Kgatlana’s absence was strongly felt as Banyana were poor in terms of converting their chances. Cesane in particular had sufficient opportunities to have scored a hat-trick. Cesane’s lack of confidence in front of goal showed in the 54th minute as Seoposenwe rounded the Tunisian keeper before playing the ball to her but instead of striking on target, the former struck into the stands. There was some drama in second half stoppage time as Tunisia thought that they should have been awarded a penalty but referee Salima Mukansanga decided against awarding the decision to Tunisia.