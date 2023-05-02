Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta challenged his Gunners to banish the blues from their 4-1 pak at Manchester City and klap derby rivals Chelsea on Tuesday night . The Gunners were ripped apart by Premier League title rivals City last Thursday and watched as Pep Guardiola’s manne climbed to the top of the log on Sunday with a win over Fulham.

With City now on 76 points - one point above Arsenal with a game hand - Arteta is geeing up his span to do the double on the sukkelling Blues and snap a four-match winless run to keep the heat on the Cityzens. Derby day ready 👊 pic.twitter.com/gNsJvXzM52 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 1, 2023 Asked if his manne still have the will to fight on, the Spaniard says: “The disappointment was across the club, everybody. Our supporters, our people, our staff, our players. “It was a big night and we didn’t produce the performance that we wanted and we deserved to lose the game.”

He adds: “But our way to win has been consistent, the whole season has been playing well, playing better than the opponent and dominant and we have to do that to play Chelsea.” Heads up and onto the next. pic.twitter.com/59uaIyn0DQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 26, 2023 Chelsea arrive at the Emirates Stadium in 12th place and 36 points off their hosts. Blues caretaker coach Frank Lampard is expecting a backlash and could turn to former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to damage his ex-club’s title hopes even more.