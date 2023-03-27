Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos lost his marbles as his troops failed to bury Liberia in Friday night’s 2-2 Afcon 2023 Group K qualifier draw.
Aiming to victory against their 140th-ranked visitors in Soweto, South Africa wasted a 2-0 lead with an away win in Monrovia on Tuesday now a non-negotiable.
SA powered into a 2-0 lead after just 22 minutes through Lyle Foster’s 11th-minute penalty before the Burnley ace doubled the lead with a smart finish.
WATCH: Hugo Broos refuses to address the media after Bafana's shambolic draw https://t.co/SlYZgyjb5E— IOL Sport (@IOLsport) March 24, 2023
But Bafana then missed a vrag kanse to put the game to bed, as Percy Tau netted directly from an indirect freekick, before shooting wide one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Monnapule Saleng were also guilty of glaring misses.
It left the door open for the Lone Stars to make a comeback in the second half as halftime substitutes Terrence Tisdell and Mo Sangare punished the hosts.
And it was all too much for SA’s Belgian boss, who stormed down the tunnel after Sangare’s thunderous long-range effort in the first minute of injury time.
Broos failed to meet his media obligations.
Hugo Broos kept his post-match pressor very short 👀— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 24, 2023
Here’s what he to say about tonight’s #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 result 👇
The 70-year-old told Safa media in a Saturday release: “It was everything [lots of emotions]. “When you see the game, it was clear that we were the better team. It was clear that we had a lot of chances.
“But it was also clear that we missed a lot of chances, that in the last half an hour we lost control over the game because yeah, Liberia was more powerful than we were.”