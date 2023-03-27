Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos lost his marbles as his troops failed to bury Liberia in Friday night’s 2-2 Afcon 2023 Group K qualifier draw. Aiming to victory against their 140th-ranked visitors in Soweto, South Africa wasted a 2-0 lead with an away win in Monrovia on Tuesday now a non-negotiable.

SA powered into a 2-0 lead after just 22 minutes through Lyle Foster’s 11th-minute penalty before the Burnley ace doubled the lead with a smart finish. WATCH: Hugo Broos refuses to address the media after Bafana's shambolic draw https://t.co/SlYZgyjb5E — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) March 24, 2023 But Bafana then missed a vrag kanse to put the game to bed, as Percy Tau netted directly from an indirect freekick, before shooting wide one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Shot wide: Percy Tau Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Monnapule Saleng were also guilty of glaring misses.

It left the door open for the Lone Stars to make a comeback in the second half as halftime substitutes Terrence Tisdell and Mo Sangare punished the hosts. No show: Hugo Broos And it was all too much for SA’s Belgian boss, who stormed down the tunnel after Sangare’s thunderous long-range effort in the first minute of injury time. Broos failed to meet his media obligations.