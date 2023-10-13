It’s Bafana Bafana v the South African Football Association (Safa) with national team coach Hugo Broos admitting he is struggling to keep his players focused ahead of Friday’s 6pm friendly against eSwatini. Like Banyana Banyana ahead of the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, the men’s team are now in a bonus pay dispute with Safa ahead of next January’s Afcon.

With South Africa looking to extend a perfect seven-match winning streak over their neighbours at the FNB Stadium, Broos tells the SABC that Safa and the Bafana players have been at odds since the last month’s friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. #ComeShowYourLove #BafanaPride @LeCoqSportif_SA @ENDURADESPORTS @10bet_ZA @banxso @SABC_Sport @CastleLagerSA pic.twitter.com/zzQM0a4F7A — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 9, 2023 He says: “This is frustrating that the last two camps it’s always that problem. “You know, it’s always the same when the big tournaments are there – there’s a discussion about bonuses and so on…it’s always a discussion. At the moment the discussions are not so positive for the players.”

The Belgian boss says he is sukkelling to keep his manne focused ahead of Friday night’s clash and Tuesday’s trip to face Afcon hosts Cote de Ivoire, having found out their tournament group-stage opponents at Thursday night’s draw in Abidjan. #AFCON2023 Draw pic.twitter.com/VbzkVsmyJ4 — AFCON 2023 (@DiskiAfrika) October 12, 2023 He adds: “In the end there will always be an agreement. It’s not really motivating that we have this before our game [tonight] and the trip to Ivory Coast. “I hope this will not affect the players’ performance.”