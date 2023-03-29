Cape-born Mihlali Mayambela scored the winner in Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 Afcon Group K qualifier victory over Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday night, sending SA to Afcon 2023. Having drawn Friday’s showdown 2-2, the three points at the SKD Stadium moved SA up into second in the pool ahead of the final round of matches.

Bafana broke the deadlock with a simple ball over the top in the 19th minute. Tshepo Mokoena’s ball out of midfield released Zakhele Lepasa who brought the ball under his spell with his chest, held off his challenger and beat advancing goalkeeper Tommy Songo with a low shot.

Bafana Bafana are heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 following a 2-1 win over Liberia.#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/h2pDuiOhsd — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 28, 2023 But after the water break on the half-hour mark, the game swung in Liberia’s favour and William Jebor got the hosts level four minutes after the restart. The 31-year-old turned his marker and powered to the edge of the area before unleashing a powerful shot. His low drive was initially saved by Ronwen Williams, but the ball spun off the surface and into the back of the net.