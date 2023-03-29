Cape-born Mihlali Mayambela scored the winner in Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 Afcon Group K qualifier victory over Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday night, sending SA to Afcon 2023.
Having drawn Friday’s showdown 2-2, the three points at the SKD Stadium moved SA up into second in the pool ahead of the final round of matches.
Bafana broke the deadlock with a simple ball over the top in the 19th minute.
Tshepo Mokoena’s ball out of midfield released Zakhele
Lepasa who brought the ball under his spell with his chest, held off his challenger and beat advancing goalkeeper Tommy Songo with a low shot.
But after the water break on the half-hour mark, the game swung in Liberia’s favour and William Jebor got the hosts level four minutes after the restart.
The 31-year-old turned his marker and powered to the edge of the area before unleashing a powerful shot.
His low drive was initially saved by Ronwen Williams, but the ball spun off the surface and into the back of the net.
Bafana looked to respond and in the 39th minute, Innocent Maela missed a big chance after Percy Tau led a three-on-two counter. But after a late flag for offside, Bafana manager Vincent Tseka was sent off for aggressive protesting in the 42nd.
After delayed a halftime restart, Bafana hit the front in the 53rd, when Mayambela won the ball on the halfway line, played in Tau down the left flank and was on hand to stab home a fumbled cross.
It was a test to hold on to the lead for coach Hugo Broos’ manne and they needed a pointblank save from Williams in the 83rd to see them home and secured their Afcon return.