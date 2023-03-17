Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos called on his staatmakers to secure South Africa’s place at Afcon 2023. Facing qualifying Group K rivals Liberia, ranked 150th by Fifa, on the 24th at Orlando Stadium and at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia four days later, Broos’ manne can book their tickets to Ivory Coast for next year’s tournament with two wins.

At on Monday final 23-man squad announcement, Broos went for a tried and tested selection and recalled fit-again Al-Ahly starace striker Percy Tau. .@BafanaBafana squad to face Liberia🇱![CDATA[]]>🇷 in their back-to-back @CAF_Online AFCON qualifiers



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 will play against Liberia 🇱![CDATA[]]>🇷 on 24 March 2023 at Orlando Stadium at 6pm and again on 28 March 2023 in Liberia @SABC_Sport @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/sCmzwdVf2q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 16, 2023 With the notable inclusion of uncapped Mameloodi Sundowns goalscoring ace Cassius Mailula, Broos says encouraged by the consistency of the players in his current selection. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says striker Cassius Mailula is not ready to play in Europe



Story to follow pic.twitter.com/TLVZM2JPPQ — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) March 16, 2023 The Belgian says: “I like having a group of players who are always the same.

“I’ve changed a lot the last two years, looking for at least 15 of the same faces but I’ve been disappointed. “But suddenly, in the last friendlies in September and November, they were there and now we can build.” On fire: Bafana Bafana ace Cassius Mailula Looking ahead to the crucial double header, Broos says his players must be mentally prepared to win at all costs, especially away from home.

Any slip-up could mean they may have to get a result against World Cup semifinalists Morocco, who top the group in their final game later this year. Broos warns: “We need results now. This is something I can confirm, maybe not so much before, but we need results now. The pressure is on." Fit for action: Percy Tau “It won’t be easy away because they have not have a lot football at home recently. We have to make our chances count.”

BAFANA BAFANA 23-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss. Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu.