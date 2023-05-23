Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says Joseph Dweba is a man of his word and he believes he will keep that word when they clash with Munster in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday. Hooker Dweba left a bit of a bitter smaak in the mouths of Irishmen, it seems, when he said “we’re going to f*** them up” in a celebratory video taken of the Stormers straight after Munster stunned Leinster 16-15 to secure the Kapenaars a home final.

While many would have looked past the celebratory shout in the video, which was not supposed to go public and was taken inside Cape Town Stadium after the Stormers beat Connacht 43-25 in their semifinal, an Irish journalist on Monday asked Hlungwani if they gave Dweba a talking to afterwards.



🎟️ Get yours here https://t.co/rPwTvKDhfC#iamastormer #dhldelivers #UnitedWeRise @URCOfficial pic.twitter.com/busANOwZq6 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 18, 2023 Hlungwani then explained: “Joseph is a very public player, he’s got a bit of a mouth on him. But he is one guy who backs up his words. “What was said was not something that was meant to go out in public…

Joseph Dweba would like a word! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/q1PCHKkT1J — Captain Springbok (@CaptSpringbok) May 19, 2023 “If there’s one guy I will back to back up his own words, it’s Joseph. “At the end of the day we respect Munster, they are probably the only team we haven’t beaten in the URC. They are coming here with a strong team and we respect them highly.” Chilled: Coach Rito Hlungwani The Stormers will take the field on Saturday at a sold out venue, looking to beat Munster for the first time in the URC.