Manchester United players past and present, see no way back for Cristiano Ronaldo following his comments earlier this week. Ronaldo said in an interview with Piers Morgan that he didn’t respect coach Erik ten Hag and felt betrayed by the club.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who made 312 appearances for the club from 2002 to 2014, believes when a player says they don't respect the coach it spells the end for their time with the team. Ferdinand told BTSport he had seen many big players during his time at United clash with the coach, and it always had the same result. He also added that no player was bigger than the club. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has reported for Fifa World Cup duty with Portugal. The Portuguese legend, however, probably did not expect the reception he received from countryman and Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes.