Australia will fight fire with fire when they face New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Saturday. Without a win after two rounds, new coach Eddie Jones has not yet tasted victory with the Wallabies since taking over at the start of the year.

After smashing South Africa 35-20 after sprinting to a 17-0 lead in the first 16 minutes, the All Blacks looked unstoppable in the first quarter of the match. And it's exactly there where Jones wants to druk them vas.