Wallabies fullback Ben Donaldson scored two tries to fire his side to a comfortable 35-15 bonus-point victory over Georgia in their World Cup opener on Saturday, giving the twice world champions a morale-boosting first win in six Tests this year.

Livewire young backs Mark Nawaqanitawase and Jordan Petaia scored early tries to help the Wallabies to a 21-3 halftime lead before fullback Donaldson grabbed his brace to lift the Wallabies out of a second-half lull at the Stade de France.