Wallabies fullback Ben Donaldson scored two tries to fire his side to a comfortable 35-15 bonus-point victory over Georgia in their World Cup opener on Saturday, giving the twice world champions a morale-boosting first win in six Tests this year.
Livewire young backs Mark Nawaqanitawase and Jordan Petaia scored early tries to help the Wallabies to a 21-3 halftime lead before fullback Donaldson grabbed his brace to lift the Wallabies out of a second-half lull at the Stade de France.
Donaldson, a surprise selection brought into the side primarily for his place-kicking, added 15 points from the tee with three penalties and three conversions.
Georgia never looked like winning but battled to the bitter end and scored tries through Luka Ivanishvili and Beka Gigashvili.
Of the win, coach Eddie Jones says: “There is a real feeling this team could do something.”
Australia play their second Pool C match on Sunday against Fiji, while Georgia next face Portugal on Saturday.
Australia 35 Georgia 15
Australia: Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson (2); Conversions: Donaldson (3); Penalties: Donaldson (3).
Georgia: Tries: Luka Ivanishvili and Beka Gigashvili; Conversion: Tedo Abzhandadze; Penalty: Luka Matkava