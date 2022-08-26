Australia coach Dave Rennie has “borrowed” South Africa’s 6-2 bench split ahead of their Rugby Championship clash at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday at 7.30am. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber surprised friend and foe on Monday when he opted for the extra backline player (Elton Jantjies) on his bench in a 5-3 split, going against his much-feared 6-2 Bomb Squad.

By showing his hand, he allowed the Wallabies time to tinker with their plans and their coach Rennie then named a 6-2 split on his bench yesterday for only the second time in 26 Tests since he took over at the start of 2020 to combat the Boks’ replacements. COPY CAT: Oz boss Dave Rennie Still, chasing a first win Down Under since 2013, South Africa won’t be bothered by what their hosts are going to present off the bench. In fact, Bomb Squad member Vincent Koch says whether SA have a 6-2 split or 5-3 split, it won’t change the impact they’ll have on the match.

He says: “I don’t think it [the bench split] has a massive impact - each one in the squad on the bench has a certain role and whether it’s 6-2 or 5-3, it won’t change much. “We all know what to do when we get onto the field. Once we go onto the pitch just keep that intensity.” Both teams have played two matches in the tournament to date, with both winning one and losing one in the process.

South Africa have an added point to prove, last winning in Australia in 2013. Since then, they’ve faced the Wallabies seven times Down Under with their best result being a 23-all draw in Perth in 2017. 👌 Saturday arvo footy at @TheAdelaideOval. How good!



🗓 Saturday 27 August, 3:00pm ACST

🏟 Adelaide Oval

🎟️ https://t.co/WhF2arwRqO

📺 @StanSportAU & @Channel9 @eToroAU #TRC2022 #AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/5JUc5FrDy9 — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 26, 2022 New Zealand and Argentina, meanwhile, clash straight after this match at 9.45am in their Rugby Championship clash in Christchurch. Australia: 15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 James Slipper (captain). Replacements: 16 David Porecki, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Andrew Kellaway.