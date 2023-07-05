The Wallabies are not falling for the notion that the Springboks are playing a B-team against them at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Coach Jacques Nienaber’s Springboks have been split into two camps ahead of the Rugby Championship opener, with 14 of their groot sterre including the likes of Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and Eben Etzebeth already jetting off to New Zealand to prepare for next week’s Test against the All Blacks.