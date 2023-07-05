The Wallabies are not falling for the notion that the Springboks are playing a B-team against them at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Coach Jacques Nienaber’s Springboks have been split into two camps ahead of the Rugby Championship opener, with 14 of their groot sterre including the likes of Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and Eben Etzebeth already jetting off to New Zealand to prepare for next week’s Test against the All Blacks.
Naming his side, skippered by Duane Vermeulen, on Tuesday, Nienaber included first-time starters Manier Libbok at flyhalf and Marco van Staden at No.6, while lock Jean Kleyn will make his Bok debut.
Big energy for Test week
Set your alarms!
⏰ Sun 9 Jul 1:05am AEST
🏟️ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Wallabies utility back Reece Hodge is not slukking a B-span pil and says: “They [the Springboks] have very strong depth in every position…
“It’s going to be a massive test for us and our focus is just on ourselves.
“Hopefully we can execute our game plan and get a result.”