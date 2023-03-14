The £21m January arrival from Brighton made Premier League history by becoming the first player to provide a hattrick of assists in the first half away from home in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Fulham - Arteta’s 100th win in charge of the club.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised new signing Leandro Trossard’s football intelligence after his instant impact in the Gunners’ title push.

That takes Trossard’s goal contributions to six (one goal and five assists) in his 10 games to help the Gunners remain five points clear at the top of the league.

😍 Ready to enjoy it all again, Gooners?



Watch highlights of our win over Fulham... with commentary 😉 pic.twitter.com/1WvSMDAeqp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2023

And Arteta says of his versatile 28-year-old Belgian’s impact: “It’s football intelligence, he’s really clever to understand straightaway what you want… and he’s executing it really well.”

The coach adds: “When we talk about composure and finding the right pass, and looking to the right player in the box… some other players make rash decisions, and he created three goals. His contribution was superb.”