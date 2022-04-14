Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta wants his team to fire straight from kickoff when they travel to St Mary’s for a Premier League battle with Southampton on Saturday at 4pm.

The Gunners have seen their top-four hopes fade in recent weeks, with slow starts in the defeats to Crystal Palace (3-0) and Brighton (2-1) costing them big time.

Up against a team who got hammered 6-0 by Chelsea in their last outing, Arteta says they must fire from the word go.

With his team chasing Tottenham in fourth place, Arteta says: “What happens is, we criticise ourselves a lot. And then we get slapped again, because we were really poor in the first half.

“We have to lift ourselves up because we know that this route is taking us nowhere, especially where we want to be.”

With a game in hand on Spurs, who lead them by three points, he adds: “We have everything to play for still in the last eight games. We have to have that level of energy and visualising the challenge, the beautiful challenge that we have ahead, and don’t sit back and lets see what happens.”

