Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small slice of top-flight history in the process. Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a single goal.

Leandro Trossard provided a trio of assists as Mikel Arteta's side took advantage of Fulham's porous defence at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva's Fulham Cottagers, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games in all competitions, are eighth in the league. Gabriel, who also netted his debut goal against Fulham in 2020, put Arsenal on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with a header from inside a crowded six-yard box off Trossard's corner kick.