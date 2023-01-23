Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-2 in a Premier League thriller at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night to maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the table. Following a bright start by both teams and Arsenal creating chances for Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, United opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

After a loose pass in midfield, Marcus Rashford picked up the ball, skipped past Thomas Partey and smashed in from the edge of the area to score his ninth goal in nine games. Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xzVHCJJMz1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 22, 2023 But the lead was shortlived, as Granit Xhaka got to the byline and picked out Eddie Nketiah’s run to the backpost and he did the rest to level the scores in the 23rd minute. After the break the hosts drukked hard for the lead after Odegaard played Xhaka in behind, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane scrambled to close him down.