Arsenal showed no sign of raising the white flag in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point.
Defeat would have left Arsenal's hopes of a first title since 2004 hanging by a thread but Martin Odegaard's brilliant strike and a Fabian Schar own goal sealed a vital victory.
Arsenal stay in touching distance of Man City with a crucial win at St James' Park.
Newcastle, bidding to cement third place and take a big step towards a top-four finish, dominated early on but Odegaard's sweet strike after 14 minutes gave the visitors the lead.
Schar then inadvertently turned in Gabriel Martinelli's cross with 20 minutes remaining.
A moment to forget for Fabian Schär
He puts it into his own net as Arsenal double their lead.
He puts it into his own net as Arsenal double their lead.
City, who have won 10 straight games to overhaul Arsenal, have 82 points from 34 games with the Gunners on 81 having played a game more.
Newcastle stay third on 65 but Manchester United could overtake them later on Sunday if they win at West Ham United.
Captain fantastic!
Martin Odegaard expertly plants it in the bottom corner as Arsenal lead with their first shot of the match.
Martin Odegaard expertly plants it in the bottom corner as Arsenal lead with their first shot of the match.
Reuters