Arsenal showed no sign of raising the white flag in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point. Defeat would have left Arsenal's hopes of a first title since 2004 hanging by a thread but Martin Odegaard's brilliant strike and a Fabian Schar own goal sealed a vital victory.

Arsenal stay in touching distance of Man City with a crucial win at St James’ Park. pic.twitter.com/sxPKpVpvHF — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 7, 2023 Newcastle, bidding to cement third place and take a big step towards a top-four finish, dominated early on but Odegaard's sweet strike after 14 minutes gave the visitors the lead. Schar then inadvertently turned in Gabriel Martinelli's cross with 20 minutes remaining. A moment to forget for Fabian Schär 😶



He puts it into his own net as Arsenal double their lead.



📺 Stream #PL live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/fs3ZHEGFsJ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 7, 2023 City, who have won 10 straight games to overhaul Arsenal, have 82 points from 34 games with the Gunners on 81 having played a game more.