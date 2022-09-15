Spurs failed to take their chances before being stunned by late goals from substitutes Paulinho and Arthur in the 90th and 93rd minute as they lost 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte told his manne to step up their level if they want to challenge for Champions League honours.

Having been run ragged in the first half by former winger Marcus Edwards, Spurs saw a Harry Kane effort saved and Richarlison sent a curler wide after a stronger start to the second period.

🎙 "We have to continue to work, to have a good reflection on the game, to take the positives and improve the negatives"



But in reality, Hugo Lloris had kept Spurs in the game with saves from Edwards and Pedro Porro.

Conte says of his manne, who now have a win and a defeat after two Group D games: “The level of the Champions League is high.