Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag reckons fit-again Anthony Martial make his span better ahead of Sunday’s 5.30pm Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.
With his fourth-placed United span level on 56 points with Newcastle in third, Ten Hag will be hoping Martial continues his scoring after netting against Everton in his return to action last weekend.
He’ll be hoping the Frenchman stays fit to lead the line after United played Sevilla in on Thursday night’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday with top goalscorer Marcus Rashford currently sidelined with a groin injury.
The Dutchman says of Martial: “The stats are telling you that the moment he is on the pitch, then the time he needs for a goal is really less [than others].
“When he is in the team, we play our best football and have our best results.”
In other Premier League news, the league on Thursday announced an agreement that clubs will withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of their matchday shirts by the end of the 2025/26 season.
In a statement, the League says it is “a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising”.
Eight clubs currently sport betting sponsorships - Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Leeds, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham.
Weekend Prem fixtures
Saturday: Aston Villa v Newcastle (1.30pm), Chelsea v Brighton, Everton v Fulham, Tottenham v Bournemouth, Southampton v Crystal Palace, Wolves v Brentford (4pm), Man City v Leicester (6.30pm). Sunday: West Ham v Arsenal (3pm), Forest v Man United (5.30pm)