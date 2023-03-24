Currently in 11th place with 33 points after 15 matches, the Lions are six points behind Ireland’s Connacht in eight place.

With round-robin matches left to play in the United Rugby Championship, the Lions are hunting for a quarterfinal spot.

Up against Benetton, who are also hunting a quarterfinal spot and are in ninth place with 38 points, in Italy at 3pm, coach Cash van Rooyen’s men simply have no option but to win.

For that to happen, they will rely on some insider information from fullback Andries Coetzee, who played for Benetton last year.

Benetton veteran and former Stormer Dewaldt Duvenage explains: “Boeboes [Coetzee] played with us last season and he will give the Lions some inside info on us and help them to play the conditions in Italy at this time of year.”