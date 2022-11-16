Injured Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am is up for the biggest award in world rugby, being nominated for the Player of the Year award.
Am, who is not on tour with the Springboks as they gear up to face Italy on Saturday because of a knee injury, is in a battle with Ireland duo Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier, as well as current holder France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont.
Congratulating Am on his nomination, South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander says: “Lukhanyo was in superb form for the Springboks before an unfortunate injury cut short his season, and he has cemented his place in our backline over the last few seasons, growing in confidence and playing better every year.”
The winner will be named in Monaco on Sunday.