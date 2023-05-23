Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called on his players to win the Champions League to be truly called great. City have won five of the last six Premier League title, claiming their most recent at the weekend, lifting the trophy on Sunday after a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Four League Cup wins and an FA Cup take the Cityzens’ trophy tally under the Catalan to 10. Goodnight! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T37ansa5BR — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 21, 2023 But Guardiola’s team is yet to take their dominance to Europe - reaching the final just once under the Catalan and losing to the Blues 1-0 in 2020/21. With City having a kans for a historic treble, playing Manchester United on June 3 in the FA Cup final before going to Istanbul the week after that to take on Inter Milan for the European Cup, Guardiola knows this could be a historic season.

He says: “Fifth Premier League title in six years, I could not imagine winning five in six. “I have the feeling we’ve done something exceptional but to be considered one of the greatest we have to win the Champions League, otherwise it’s not complete. Final Hurdles: City boss Pep Guardiola “We won a lot but can’t deny that it can be unfair to have to win the Champion League to give value to what you’ve done.”