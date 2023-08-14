Chelsea and Liverpool played to an entertaining 1-1 draw in their first game of the new Premier League season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night. In what was a thrilling encounter between two teams who both had a point to prove after disappointing campaigns last season, it was coach Mauricio Pochettino’s hosts who enjoyed the bulk of the possession in a seesaw first half.

But it was Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who drew first blood when Luis Diaz slid in an inch-perfect pass from Mo Salah who cut in from the right in the 18th minute. The spoils are shared this afternoon. 🔵#CheLiv pic.twitter.com/sRZHD24WL0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 13, 2023 Salah then thought he’d made it 2-0 a few minutes later when he got on the end of a superb pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, but VAR ruled the former was offside. Instead, it was the Blues who scored next when debutant Axel Disasi steered home a Ben Chilwell header in the 37th minute.