New Zealand coach Ian Fister knows his team’s days are “flying under the radar” at the Rugby World Cup in France are over, as they gear up to face Argentina in the semifinals on Friday night. Following a record 35-7 pak slae against South Africa in August, as well as going down on home soil to Ireland last year, the All Blacks didn’t enter the global showpiece as they normally would - with the favourites tag.

Then after losing the tournament opener to France, they probably sank back further. Semifinal week 🔥#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/qTDOUB4vSy — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 16, 2023 But Foster’s charges have been on fire since then and after beating Ireland 28-24 in the quarterfinals are probably joint-favourites alongside South Africa to win gold. Asked whether they are still flying under the radar into the semis, Foster says: “I suspect not. The limelight was on Ireland, with 17 wins in a row…”