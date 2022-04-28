Real Madrid believe they can have the final say against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in next week’s Champions League semifinal second leg.

Los Blancos thrice came back from a two-goal deficit before losing 4-3 in a European classic at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday and reckon they can use their home advantage to reach a 17th final.

City blew Real away in the opening 11 minutes, with Kevin de Bruyne heading the hosts ahead after 94 seconds before setting up Gabriel Jesus.

Karim Benzema’s 33rd-minute strike kept Real in it before Phil Foden put City 3-1 up after 53 minutes.

Vinicius Jr responded with a giftige solo goal two minutes later.

Real looked dead and buried when Bernardo Silva made it 4-2 on 74 minutes with a superb long-rage effort.

But a Aymeric Laporte handball was spotted by VAR and Benzema’s cold-blooded penalty for his 40th goal this season eight minutes from time means Real are still alive and kicking.

And Real boss Carlo Ancelotti reckons his manne can repeat their feat of coming from behind at home like they did to KO Paris St Germain in the quarterfinals.

REAL FIGHTING SPIRIT: Ancelotti

The Italian says: “We managed to produce a reaction and keep the game alive ahead of the return leg. It’s a defeat that keeps us in the tie ahead of the second match at the Bernabeu. I've got a very experienced team that keep their cool when the going gets tough.

“They've played many games like this and never give in and always keep their heads up”.

City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, is hartseer that his team couldn’t bury Real.

He says: “The quality of Real Madrid is such that they can punish you.

FRUSTRATED: Guardiola

“But it is about reaching the final and sometimes football happens. We go to Madrid to try to win the game.”

