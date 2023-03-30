Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger on Wednesday became the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.
Ferguson and Wenger lit up the league with a fiery rivalry as the figureheads of Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.
Scotsman Ferguson won a record 13 league title, with his first in the 1992/93 season and his last in 2013, when he announced his retirement.
With a combined 16 titles between them, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger are the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame 👏 pic.twitter.com/HX3GZQXDZF— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 29, 2023
He says of his relentless drive to win: “I could lose my temper if we’d lose a game. You know why? They [the players] forgot the expectation.
“Putting that jersey on as a Man Utd player, that expectation is to win.”
Wenger meanwhile, led the Gunners to the summit three times, including an unbeaten season in 2003/04.
The Frenchman, who retired in 2018, says of that feat: “I am very grateful to have been selected for the Premier League Hall of Fame.
“We always wanted to give something special to the fans and when you have players capable of remarkable things, the most important thing for me is the obligation of perfection.”