Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger on Wednesday became the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Ferguson and Wenger lit up the league with a fiery rivalry as the figureheads of Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Scotsman Ferguson won a record 13 league title, with his first in the 1992/93 season and his last in 2013, when he announced his retirement. With a combined 16 titles between them, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger are the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame 👏 pic.twitter.com/HX3GZQXDZF — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 29, 2023 He says of his relentless drive to win: “I could lose my temper if we’d lose a game. You know why? They [the players] forgot the expectation. “Putting that jersey on as a Man Utd player, that expectation is to win.”