Manchester City defender John Stones says they will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of Champions League glory ahead of Tuesday night’s Round of 16 second leg against RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium. Level at 1-1 after Josko Gvardiol cancelled out Riyad Mahrez’s opener in Germany last month, Stones says City will go voluit as they look to win that elusive European crown this season.

Currently second to Arsenal in the Premier League standings and with Burnley lying in wait in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, Stones says: “It’s always the aim every season – every competition we try and go right until the end and win everything. Just four spots remain ⚠️

Who'll reach the last eight? #UCL pic.twitter.com/hKJXBNDNqA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 13, 2023 “That’s the standard we’ve set as a club and as a team. We’ll go for everything and hopefully we can come out on top. “We’ve got to take it one step at a time and take each game as it comes. It’s down to us – sometimes we are our own biggest enemies. We don’t concentrate on the outside or anything that’s going on.

“It’s about us and what we can do. [Yesterday] was one of those games where we did everything right and we move onto the next game. “Everyone is excited in the dressing room – especially with the Champions League and see where we can take it. We’ve got to focus everything on that now and see where we can go.” On a mission: Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol, though, has other planne and after smashing home a towering header in the 70th minute of the first leg, he is planning more of the same in Manchester on Tuesday night.