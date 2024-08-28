The University of the Western Cape (UWC) women’s soccer team has returned home after their historic victory in Malawi. At the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers on Saturday, the ladies emerged as champions of the COSAFA region on Saturday.

The accomplishment is the first time an African university team has advanced to this round of the competition. The team was welcomed back to loud cheers and celebrations at the Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday. Proud: Professor Tyrone Pretorius. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Coach Thinasonke Mbuli commended her student-athletes for striking a balance between their academic and athletic pursuits.

Mbuli said that even though the county does not have a professional football league for women, the student team excelled at the highest level. “When it’s time to study, they study; when it’s time to play football, they give it their all,” she says. UWC won in a thrilling penalty shootout 9-8 against Gaborone United of Botswana to capture the title.

This after the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with UWC victory earning them a spot alongside defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC. This was not their first triumph. On August 9, the team won their third Varsity Football Women's trophy, a title which they have won twice in a row. Deadly: Striker & student Chelsea Daniels. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/C&C Photo Agency for Asem Engage According to Chelsea Daniels, 22, the team's main goal since 2019 has been to compete against the best of the best.

The star striker and second-year BEd student claims that most of the players had to study while giving it their all for the team. "As a student to go out there and to play every second day and also attend classes online, having to study, submit assignments and still give our all on the field is a huge achievement," she says. Daniels told Cape Argus that the victory will be remembered for years to come.