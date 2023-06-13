Having lifted the biggest prize in African club football with Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2015/16, the Lion of Judah became continental champion again with Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

Percy Tau made history on Sunday night by becoming the first South African to win the Caf Champions League twice.

Mohamed Abdelmoneim cancelled out Yahya Attiat Allah’s opener for Wydad Casablanca in a 1-1 away draw which gave Al-Ahly a 3-2 aggregate win in the two-legged final.

With five goals and five assists in 12 matches for the Cairo Red Devils, former Downs and Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane hailed Tau as the best player in the tournament, tweeting: “Thanks God injuries gave you a break to show your talent. My player of the tournament and a Champion of Africa.”

Out of the final squad called up by Coach Hugo Broos, internationally based players Njabulo Blom, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Luke Le Roux are expected to join camp later today. #AfconQ #AFCONQualifiers #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/KTsNH4o8YU — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 12, 2023

Tau will link up with his South Africa teammates this week as they prepare to take on Morocco in Saturday’s final Afcon Group K qualifier, with both teams already qualified for the Cote d’ Ivoire next year.