Adonis’ inclusion is the only change to the side that clinched the Dubai Sevens title last weekend as he replaces Dewald Human, who picked up a groin injury.

Adonis is no stranger to the squad and played in the opening tournament of the series in Hong Kong last month; he will be involved in his ninth World Series tournament, but will make his first appearance in the Mother City.

The Southern Cape-raised player has won the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs before he moved to Sevens and since joining the Blitzboks, Adonis has won gold medals in Vancouver, Edmonton, Malaga and Seville.

Ngcobo says of his inclusion: “Darren has trained with us before we left for Dubai and then played there as well as part of the Samurai (SA Sevens ‘A’ team) in the invitational tournament. I managed to watch those games and he did very well, so I am happy to have him.