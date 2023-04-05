Tottenham ace Harry Kane was branded an embarrassment by former England striker Chris Sutton after Monday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton. With the scores level and Spurs desperate to stay in the race for the top four, Kane pushed down Demarai Gray, kicked the fallen player in the knee and with the referee having blown the whistle launched into another tackle on Abdoulaye Doucoure.

After a bots with Doucoure, the Everton star caught Kane in the face with a palm and the England captain went down in a heap, with the former picking up a straight red in the 58th minute. Harry Kane staying down like that is embarrassing — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 3, 2023 Sutton tweeted: “Kane staying down like that is embarrassing.” Cool from the spot 🎯



250 Premier League goal involvements for @HKane 🌟 pic.twitter.com/vB4BYBJPEA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 4, 2023 While Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 68th, Michael Keane got a late equaliser for the relegation-fighting Toffees.