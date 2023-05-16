AC Milan have a mountain to climb if they are to beat bitter derby rivals Inter on Tuesday at 9pm and continue their challenge for an eighth Champions League title.
Having been played off the park in last week’s 2-0 semifinal first leg defeat at the San Siro, Stefano Pioli’s manne have to bounce back from a deflating weekend defeat at Serie A relegation battlers Spezia by the same scoreline.
There is a klein bietije hope for the Rossoneri who have been boosted by the return of winger Rafael Leao to training from a thigh injury that kept him out of last week’s game, but it remains to be seen how much of a role the Portugal ace will play.
Meanwhile, Inter are on a six-match winning streak after a 4-2 pak sale of Sassuolo at the weekend, with Romelu Lukaku bagging a brace and Lautaro Martinez scoring in a come-from-behind win.