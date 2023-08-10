Aaron Ramsdale is ready for a showdown for his role as Arsenal’s No.1 goalkeeper, following news that David Raya will be a Gunner.

But speaking to ITV, the England shotstopper says he is min gespin about competition within the squad: “Bring it on.

Arsenal and Brentford are exchanging contracts today for David Raya deal — medical tests booked on Thursday, if all goes to plan with documents timing 🇪![CDATA[]]>🇸



🔴⚪️ Raya will sign this week his #AFC deal valid until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/Ggia9K9BRH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

“I’ve done it to other people when I’ve moved clubs so I’m not going to be thinking that it’s never going to happen to me.

“If it happens, it happens and then we’ll fight and we’ll make each other the best version of ourselves because that’s what the manager is telling us as well.”