The Les Bleus camp was struck by illness a couple of days before the match with the likes of Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Kingsley Coman, Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano all believed to have been struck down.

France boss Didier Deschamps says the mystery virus that flattened his stars ahead of Sunday’s World Cup semifinal defeat to France is no excuse for his players going down.

And while Deschamps admits that his starters lacked energy in the clash, going down 2-0, before eventually playing to a 3-3 draw and then losing on penalties, he says the virus is no excuse.

The drama does not end!



Kylian Mbappe equalizes and completes his hat-trick!



UNREAL! EPIC! UNBELIEVABLE!



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/qhN3F8litK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 18, 2022

Deschamps explains: “The whole of the squad has been facing a tricky situation. Maybe that had a physical and psychological impact. I had no concerns about the players who started the match. They were 100 percent fit...

“That's not an excuse. We just didn't have the same energy as we did in previous games. That's why for the first hour or so we just weren't in the match."