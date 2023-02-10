It’s round two in Manchester United and Leeds’ Premier League double header this Sunday at Elland Road at 4pm. And both teams have a point to prove after feeling they should have won Wednesday night’s tie at Old Trafford.

As it were, the match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Leeds taking a 2-0 lead via Wilfried Gnonto’s brilliant first-minute before United defender Raphael Varane put the ball into his own net at the start of the second half. The points are shared after a pulsating second half 🤝#MUFC || #MUNLEE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2023 United fought back with Marcus Rashford’s 62nd-minute header - his 12th goal since the World Cup - before Jadon Sancho came off the bench to fire home from close range in the 70th minute to announce his return from a lengthy mental break. ⚽️ @MarcusRashford is in unstoppable form right now 🔥#MUFC || #MUNLEE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 9, 2023 Still, their fightback wasn’t good enough for captain Bruno Fernandes, who says: “It’s always two points dropped at our home.

“We gave a point away to Leeds and we lost two points for us, we could have won the game. “The only thing we can do now is to learn from the mistakes we made and don’t do them again on Sunday.” Close: Brenden Aaronson Leeds, too, feel it was points dropped after Brenden Aaronson hit the post from a Leeds free kick before Sancho equalised.