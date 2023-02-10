It’s round two in Manchester United and Leeds’ Premier League double header this Sunday at Elland Road at 4pm.
And both teams have a point to prove after feeling they should have won Wednesday night’s tie at Old Trafford.
As it were, the match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Leeds taking a 2-0 lead via Wilfried Gnonto’s brilliant first-minute before United defender Raphael Varane put the ball into his own net at the start of the second half.
The points are shared after a pulsating second half 🤝#MUFC || #MUNLEE— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2023
United fought back with Marcus Rashford’s 62nd-minute header - his 12th goal since the World Cup - before Jadon Sancho came off the bench to fire home from close range in the 70th minute to announce his return from a lengthy mental break.
⚽️ @MarcusRashford is in unstoppable form right now 🔥#MUFC || #MUNLEE— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 9, 2023
Still, their fightback wasn’t good enough for captain Bruno Fernandes, who says: “It’s always two points dropped at our home.
“We gave a point away to Leeds and we lost two points for us, we could have won the game.
“The only thing we can do now is to learn from the mistakes we made and don’t do them again on Sunday.”
Leeds, too, feel it was points dropped after Brenden Aaronson hit the post from a Leeds free kick before Sancho equalised.
This was special.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2023
❤️ @Sanchooo10#MUFC || #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/VHDTF4sYbm
Still managerless after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier in the week, with caretaker boss Michael Skubala then also having his half-time notes leaked, they could have won the match against all odds.
And Skubula admits: “I’m a little bit disappointed because I thought we did enough to win the game…”
With both teams feeling victory was theirs and that it was two points lost, Sunday’s clash will decide who the overall winner is.